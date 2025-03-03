Emily Rogers homicide: Nicholas Matzen trial moving forward

The Brief The trial of Nicholas Matzen, the Milwaukee man charged in connection with the death of Emily Rogers, is moving forward. Rogers' ex-boyfriend, Matzen, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of hiding a corpse, A friend had reported Rogers missing after not hearing from her for a few days; she had repeatedly reached out to Rogers on April 28, 2022, but did not hear back.



Emily Rogers disappeared from her Milwaukee home nearly three years ago.

Missing woman

What we know:

In May 2022, Rogers' parents drove hours from their Texas homes to 24th and Becher. Their 23-year-old daughter was reported missing on May 1.

But she was last seen alive days earlier by her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Matzen. They were at the home they shared with their one-year-old child.

Rogers' body was found in St. Francis, days after she was reported missing.

Related article

Prosecutors charged the then-35-year-old with killing Rogers and dumping her body. He was arrested days before Rogers died on an unrelated matter.

In an interview, police spoke to someone who had reportedly spoken with Matzen on April 27, 2022. The complaint states Matzen told the person "I (expeletive) up, I hurt her" and that Rogers was dead. Later, the person said Matzen informed them that "the job is done" and they "don't have anything to worry about."

Matzen allegedly told the person he had broken Rogers' neck, per the complaint. An autopsy ruled her cause of death asphyxia in the manner of homicide.

Last messages

Dig deeper:

Court filings say Rogers planned to break up with Matzen when he was released on April 27, messaging a friend shortly before her death.

Nicholas Matzen

Rogers: I literally had to force him to leave

Friend: U ok?

Rogers: Not exactly.

Friend: what happened?

Rogers: I'll call you in a minute

Rogers: If I can

Prosecutors say that cryptic message was the last she would send.

In court

What's next:

Nearly three years later, Matzen's homicide trial is moving forward. He's on his third defense attorney.

Nicholas Matzen

In between, asking and getting denied to represent himself and scheduling delays.

On Monday, March 3, 14 jurors were selected, with eight men and six women.

Jurors were read instructions and opening statements were made.

Witnesses will be called on Tuesday, March 4, and the trial is expected to last through the week.

"Probable cause"

What they're saying:

"I’ve read this complaint, I do find probable cause," Milwaukee County circuit court commissioner Grace Flynn said.

Nicholas Matzen

"Mr. Matzen murdered Emily Rogers and dumped her near a stream in St. Francis," Milwaukee County assistant district attorney Dan Flaherty said.

"[...] Conflicting stories of events," Defense attorney Scott Anderson said. "Observations that were made that can’t be true."