Emily Rogers homicide: Nicholas Matzen trial moving forward
MILWAUKEE - Emily Rogers disappeared from her Milwaukee home nearly three years ago.
Missing woman
What we know:
In May 2022, Rogers' parents drove hours from their Texas homes to 24th and Becher. Their 23-year-old daughter was reported missing on May 1.
But she was last seen alive days earlier by her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Matzen. They were at the home they shared with their one-year-old child.
Rogers' body was found in St. Francis, days after she was reported missing.
Prosecutors charged the then-35-year-old with killing Rogers and dumping her body. He was arrested days before Rogers died on an unrelated matter.
In an interview, police spoke to someone who had reportedly spoken with Matzen on April 27, 2022. The complaint states Matzen told the person "I (expeletive) up, I hurt her" and that Rogers was dead. Later, the person said Matzen informed them that "the job is done" and they "don't have anything to worry about."
Matzen allegedly told the person he had broken Rogers' neck, per the complaint. An autopsy ruled her cause of death asphyxia in the manner of homicide.
Last messages
Dig deeper:
Court filings say Rogers planned to break up with Matzen when he was released on April 27, messaging a friend shortly before her death.
Nicholas Matzen
Rogers: I literally had to force him to leave
Friend: U ok?
Rogers: Not exactly.
Friend: what happened?
Rogers: I'll call you in a minute
Rogers: If I can
Prosecutors say that cryptic message was the last she would send.
In court
What's next:
Nearly three years later, Matzen's homicide trial is moving forward. He's on his third defense attorney.
Nicholas Matzen
In between, asking and getting denied to represent himself and scheduling delays.
On Monday, March 3, 14 jurors were selected, with eight men and six women.
Jurors were read instructions and opening statements were made.
Witnesses will be called on Tuesday, March 4, and the trial is expected to last through the week.
"Probable cause"
What they're saying:
"I’ve read this complaint, I do find probable cause," Milwaukee County circuit court commissioner Grace Flynn said.
Nicholas Matzen
"Mr. Matzen murdered Emily Rogers and dumped her near a stream in St. Francis," Milwaukee County assistant district attorney Dan Flaherty said.
"[...] Conflicting stories of events," Defense attorney Scott Anderson said. "Observations that were made that can’t be true."
The Source: FOX6 was in attendance at the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court and used prior coverage.