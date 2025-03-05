Emily Rogers death: Nicholas Matzen's homicide trial continues

The Brief In court on Wednesday, March 5, a man that was given immunity during the investigation into Emily Rogers' death took the stand. Nicholas Matzen faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of hiding a corpse. Rogers' body was found in St. Francis, days after she was reported missing.



Emily Rogers disappeared from her Milwaukee home nearly three years ago and now her ex-boyfriend is on trial for allegedly killing her.

Trial underway

What we know:

Nicholas Matzen's trial kicked off on Monday, March 3.

Nicholas Matzen

In court on Wednesday, March 5, a man that was given immunity during the investigation took the stand.

What they're saying:

Back on April 27, Felix Torres said his brother called him, saying that he needed help. More specifically, his brother's friend, Matzen, needed help. Torres said he and Matzen went to the house he and Rogers shared near 24th and Becher.

"He spoke in riddles. It was over. He said it was done. Said they were done, and he had to go grab clothes for the baby," Torres said. "They were going to have a cordial separation."

Felix Torres

Torres said he helped Matzen roll up Rogers in a rug and put her body in a car trunk, and the two drove to an industrial area in St. Francis.

"He opens the bathroom door, and first thing that popped in my head was, he was [expletive] serious," Torres said. "[...] Pull behind the building, take her out and dump her in the creek."

Given immunity

Dig deeper:

Torres never went to the police and never talked about what happened. He was arrested in the days that followed, and entered into an agreement with prosecutors: he would tell them what he knew, for immunity for himself and for his brother to not get charged.

Torres was the 16th witness in the state's case, as prosecutors came closer to wrapping up their case.

A detective testified Matzen said he and a friend carried out a 400-pound sex doll, and got rid of it.

At the end of the day, prosecutors played recorded jail phone calls of Matzen.

One of them read a letter he wrote to his young daughter, confessing to taking Roger's life, and that he will have to face 12 jurors in judgement.

Missing woman

The backstory:

In May 2022, Rogers' parents drove hours from their Texas homes to 24th and Becher. Their 23-year-old daughter was reported missing on May 1.

Prosecutors charged the then-35-year-old with killing Rogers and dumping her body. He was arrested days before Rogers died on an unrelated matter.

An autopsy ruled her cause of death asphyxia in the manner of homicide.

What's next:

The trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday, March 6.