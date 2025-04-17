Emily Rogers death: Nicholas Matzen sentencing in Milwaukee County

The Brief Nicholas Matzen faces sentencing in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, April 17. Matzen was found guilty in March of killing his ex-girlfriend, Emily Rogers. A Milwaukee County jury took a little more than two hours to reach the guilty verdicts against Matzen in March.



Nicholas Matzen, the Milwaukee man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend, Emily Rogers, is due in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, April 17 for his sentencing.

Emily Rogers' homicide

What we know:

An ordeal that began in May 2022 is finally coming to a close.

Terry Rogers and Ammie Lyde drove from North Texas when they learned their daughter, 23-year-old Emily Rogers, was missing along with her infant daughter. The little girl was later found safe.

Rogers was last seen alive by her on-and-of again boyfriend, Nicholas Matzen, on April 27, 2022. That same day, Matzen was released from jail. Rogers planned to break up with Matzen.

Rogers' body was found behind a St. Francis business days later.

Jury finds Matzen guilty

What we know:

A Milwaukee County jury took a little more than two hours to reach the guilty verdicts against Matzen on Friday, March 7. He was also found guilty of hiding a corpse.

Nicholas Matzen

It had been 1,045 days since Rogers died. With thousands of road miles logged from North Texas to Milwaukee, Rogers' family felt closer to putting painful memories to rest.

What they're saying:

"A sense of relief. I’m so happy. Justice is finally – it’s been a long time coming. I didn’t think this day would ever be here," said Ammie Lyde, Rogers' mother, on March 7. "These are tears of joy."

"We knew it was coming – it just took longer than we wanted," said Terry Rogers, Emily's father.

This is a developing story.