Elon Musk in Green Bay for town hall ahead of Tuesday election

What we know:

The town hall is being held at the KI Convention Center at 6:30 p.m.

The event comes after Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked the state Supreme Court to stop Musk from handing over $1 million checks to two voters. Kaul argued the offer violates state law prohibiting giving anything of value in exchange for a vote.

A unanimous state Supreme Court on Sunday refused to hear the last-minute attempt, a ruling that came just minutes before the planned start of the rally.

Two lower courts had already rejected the legal challenge by Democrat Josh Kaul, who argues that Musk's offer violates a state law. "Wisconsin law prohibits offering anything of value to induce anyone to vote," Kaul argued in his filing. "Yet, Elon Musk did just that."

But the state Supreme Court, which is currently controlled 4-3 by liberal justices, declined to take the case as an original action. The court gave no rationale for its decision.

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin’s tightly contested Supreme Court election, where ideological control of the court is at stake, is on Tuesday. Liberals currently hold a 4-3 majority. But five of the court's seven justices have endorsed a candidate in the race, raising potential conflicts for them to hear the Musk lawsuit.

