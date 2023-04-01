Elkhorn tornado confirmed, storm damage scattered

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin Friday night, March 31.

Two EF0 tornadoes were confirmed in Walworth County – one from Sharon to Delavan Lake and one from Como to Elkhorn. The third, also an EF0, was confirmed in Beloit.

"I was like, ‘God I just want to live. I just want to make it through this,'" said Lisa Lee, who has lived in Elkhorn for 17 years.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Severe storms practically knocked on Lee's door – and knocked down a whole lot more in the process.

"We went into the center hallway and just huddled together and listened to the freight train go by in the backyard," she said. "I have never been that scared before in my entire life."

Storm damage at Elkhorn self storage facility

After hearing Friday night's unwelcome guest, Lee said she's happy to see Saturday morning.

"I did go outside and started looking around and was like, ‘Oh my god. It just totally missed us and demolished next door,’" she said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The tornado's path of destruction skirted past Lee's home – tearing the roof off a self storage building.

"You don’t get pieces of sheet metal like this a mile north unless it’s a tornado," said Tim Halbach, Milwaukee NWS warning coordination meteorologist.

NWS crews were out Saturday using what's left behind "to see how far the damage path goes and how intense it was."

Storm damage at Elkhorn self storage facility

The tornado left signs of its presence near Lee's doorstep, scattering rooftop into her yard and a nearby field.

On April Fool's Day, the damage was no joke – but Lee was able to find a bit of levity.

"We were going to take the tree down, but God had other plans, just picked it up and laid it on the ground for us," she said.

Storm damage at Elkhorn self storage facility

Lee said she is thanking god for something else, too, shifting the focus from what's destroyed to what's intact.

"I’m just glad nobody got hurt. I’m glad everybody’s walking around checking it out," said Lee.

Lee said one time is more than enough; she hopes a tornado never comes knocking again.

"Now that I’ve witnessed a tornado, but not with my eyes, with my ears, no – don’t ever want to do it again, and I don’t wish it on anybody," she said.

NWS said, as the area is just entering severe weather season, it is important to be prepared and have severe weather notifications set up and a plan in place.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA