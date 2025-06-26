Elkhorn shooting, newlyweds killed; crime scene photos, DNA evidence

The Brief Photo and DNA evidence were the focus of prosecutors in the Thomas Routt trial in Walworth County on Thursday, June 26. Hundreds of photos were presented as evidence; some of which were so sensitive, they were only shared with the jury and not in open court. The prosecution may soon wrap up its case in this trial.



Walworth County jurors hearing the Thomas Routt trial heard testimony on Thursday, June 26 that was focused on crime lab evidence.

Prosecutors say Thomas Routt killed newlyweds Emerson and Gina Weingart inside Elkhorn's Sports Page Barr in February 2024.

Gina and Emerson Weingart (Courtesy: Leland Weingart)

Crime lab evidence presented

What we know:

On Thursday, more than 200 pages of evidence photos were presented – both inside and outside the crime scene. Sensitive photos were sealed – given only to the jury to view.

Thomas Routt

First on the stand were detectives who testified Routt led them to where he tossed the gun and ammunition used in the crime. Then, a crime scene response specialist walked jurors through hundreds of photos and pieces of evidence, including bullet casings, shooting reconstruction and an empty cash register.

Jurors also saw sketches of the crime scene and photos inside Routt's car.

A forensic pathologist who testified said Emerson Weingart was shot four times – and Gina Weingart was shot once.

Photo gallery

What they're saying:

Investigators said Routt's DNA was also found at the crime scene.

"Very strong support for inclusion on the swabbing on the rip on the handgun, trigger guard of the handgun, the swabbing of the sights of the handgun, the swabbing of the register drawer," said Pamela Taylor, Wisconsin State Crime Lab DNA Analyst.

Prosecutors believe they are close to ending their case. The defense team will then have its opportunity to present its case.