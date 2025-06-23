Elkhorn shooting, newlywed couple killed; jury trial begins

The Brief The jury trial begins for the man accused of killing a newlywed couple at an Elkorn bar in 2024. Prosecutors charged Thomas Routt with killing Emerson and Gina Weingart at the Sports Page Barr. If convicted, Routt could spend the rest of his life in prison.



If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Emerson and Gina Weingart killed

The backstory:

The deaths shocked the Elkhorn community in February 2024 inside the Sports Page Barr.

Gina and Emerson Weingart (Courtesy: Leland Weingart)

Gina was the bartender at the bar.

Prosecutors accuse Routt of also stealing more than $100 from the bar.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Thomas Routt's background

Dig deeper:

FOX6 dug into his background.

Routt spent nearly 25 years in prison for setting his ex-mother-in-law's home on fire in 1995.

He received parole in 2020, and later enrolled at Gateway Technical College and won the honor of being the Elkhorn campus' ambassador, a student chosen to represent the campus.

Thomas Routt

During a speech, he said being molested as a child led him down a spiraling path, but prison helped him turn his life around. That was 2023.

Prosecutors charged him with two homicides as well as attempted homicide and armed robbery.

Jury selection kicks off his trial in Walworth County at 8:30 a.m.