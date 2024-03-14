Elijah Vue: Two Rivers boy still missing, 2 due in court

article

The search continues for Elijah Vue, the 3-year-old Two Rivers boy missing since February. Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, March 14, along with Jesse Vang – a man who lived at their home.

Katrina Baur, is charged with chronic neglect of a child, neglecting a child and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer. Court records show she is being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on $15,000 cash bond.

Jesse Vang, 39, is also charged with neglecting a child. Prosecutors said Baur would send Vue to Vang for disciplinary purposes because she wanted him to teach her son "to be a man."

Elijah Vue

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Rewards in the search for Elijah Vue, the 3-year-old Two Rivers boy missing since February, have risen to a combined $40,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip through the FBI website, or to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers through the P3 app.