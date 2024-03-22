Elijah Vue: Missing boy's mother pleads not guilty to neglect

The mother of Elijah Vue, the 3-year-old Two Rivers boy who has been missing since February, pleaded not guilty on Friday, March 22 to four charges.

Katrina Baur, 31, is charged with chronic neglect of a child, neglecting a child and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer.

Manitowoc County prosecutors also charged 39-year-old Jesse Vang with neglecting a child. He is due in court on April 4 for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors said Baur would send Vue to Vang for disciplinary purposes because she wanted him to teach her son "to be a man."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Elijah Vue

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip through the FBI website, or to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers through the P3 app.

Police confirmed Vue's blanket was found on Monday, March 18. When an Amber Alert was issued, police noted the boy was possibly carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket with him when he was last seen.

The blanket was found on Goodwin Road near County Road B in Manitowoc County, police said – nearly four miles from Vue's home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Rewards offered

Rewards in the search for Vue have risen to a combined $40,000.

The Two Rivers Police Department on Monday, March 11 announced the city has raised $15,000 in reward money through community donations. Donations to that reward fund are still being accepted.

The donation-driven reward is in addition to two other rewards already announced for information in the case. There is an FBI reward of up to $15,000, and a Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers reward of up to $10,000.