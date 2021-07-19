Humane society welcomes 44 kittens; donations needed

article

Over the weekend of July 17 and 18, Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) welcomed 44 kittens as part of an intake transfer from a small shelter in Oklahoma. As EBHS begins to process and care for these kittens, it has announced a heightened need for support from the community. Donations of supplies, monetary gifts and, of course, adoptions to loving homes are all welcome and deeply appreciated.

The kittens are the result of a hoarding case currently pending trial in Oklahoma. The shelter facilitating the rescue didn’t have the capacity to house and care for all of the kittens and reached out to EBHS as a member of the shelter network. Accepting these kittens saves them from the likely result of euthanasia—the result of overcrowding at the Oklahoma shelter. Elmbrook is a No-Kill shelter.

As it completes the intake of these kittens, EBHS is appealing to the community once again for help. The cost of intake per kitten is roughly $175, which amounts to $7,700 in intake costs for the entire group (this does not include costs beyond intake).

These costs include spay/neuter, distemper vaccination, deworming, flea and tick treatment, FIV/FeLV testing, microchipping and the cost of food, litter, plus additional care. The results are kittens that are happy, healthy and ready for adoption into a loving home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Over the course of the next week, EBHS will begin making the kittens available for adoption. Already, many are confirmed healthy and ready for adoption. The adoption fee is $135, and includes the cost of microchipping, vaccinations, spay/neuter and health screening—all of which were performed during intake.

For more information about cat adoption or to see available cats, visit ebhs.org/cats/. If you’re interested in supporting EBHS through an in-kind donation or financial gift, you're urged to call 262-782-9261, donate through the website at ebhs.org/donate-form/, or donate supplies via the EBHS Amazon page at tinyurl.com/r73dtxp6. All forms of support are appreciated!