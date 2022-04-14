Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes for Easter, Good Friday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Good Friday and the Easter holiday.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

  • There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, April 15. Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule at milwaukee.gov/sanitation.
  • Drop-off centers will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17.

Parking enforcement, tow lots

  • No overnight parking enforcement on Saturday night into Sunday morning (April 17 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
  • Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Sunday night into Monday morning (April 18 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).
  • Tow lots will be open Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Sunday, April 17.

Milwaukee Water Works

  • The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Friday, April 15 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.

