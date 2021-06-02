East Troy's Camp Timber-Lee welcomes campers again

The CDC has relaxed guidelines for summer camps, but each camp might have different rules as the coronavirus pandemic continues. After a quiet summer, staff at Camp Timber-lee in East Troy is preparing for the return of campers.

"2019 was the first time we personally, as a camp shut, down since we opened in '72," said Taylor Schultz, Camp Timber-lee. "We cannot wait to have campers here. We can’t wait to show them all the activities we provide, help them have a great time and keep them safe as possible as we do so."

The camp will reopen after the CDC released guidelines stating that fully-vaccinated kids don't have to wear masks at summer camp, but campers who haven't gotten a shot still need to wear masks inside or in a crowd outside and practice social distancing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We’re requiring masks indoors and trying to move as many activities outdoor as possible," said Schultz.

While camps across southeastern Wisconsin will have different rules, Camp Timber-lee added additional precautions like reducing capacity and COVID-19 testing.

"If your camper is showing symptoms at all, please don’t bring them to camp, and obviously, if they show afterwards we ask parents to let us know so we can reach out and contact everybody," said Schultz.

The camp is also offering a majority of the normal activities, but they're not doing them camp-wide – instead sectioned off based on where the campers are staying. As staff members start to interact for the first time in a year, they say camp offers a social environment kids need, too.

"I would say kids need to get back outside socializing again after a year of isolation," said Schultz.

Advertisement

Camp Timber-lee officials suggest registering for camp online, as some weeks are already full.