'On the 3rd, it'll be crowded:' Milwaukee marks final day of early voting

Several people headed to polling sites in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 1, the last day of early in-person voting.

"It’s an easier process, and I figure when it’s time to vote on the 3rd, it’ll be crowded," Kourtney Gee said.

"Quick process. You know, I just didn’t expect it, and I was kind of glad I brought my photo ID because, man, I would have been voting on the 3rd. So yeah, I was blessed that I was happy I was able to do that today," Kumassi Browne said.

Those headed to the polls Sunday were pleased with the process.

"I'm a first-time voter," Browne said.

"Very easy -- very easy and safe. They took a lot of precautions, and it was good," Gee said.

While there were several COVID-19 safety precautions in place, some voters said they have other concerns for this election.

"It makes me a little nervous sometimes. You just want to make sure everything gets in correctly," Gee said.

"It’s scary that some people will stay in and not voting because they're scared of the infection," Jerwine Clerge said.

You can no longer vote early in-person, but keep in mind -- you can still register at your polling place on Election Day. You'll need to bring a state-issued ID.

Looking ahead to election night -- officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are reminding voters to wear a mask at the polls. Polling locations are prepared for voting during the pandemic, as social distancing and sanitizing will be essential to keep everyone safe.

"I don’t care who you vote for. Just vote," Clerge said.

People who requested an absentee ballot by mail are reminded to return their ballots to the drop boxes before 7:30 p.m. on election night.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.