Police chase, shots fired; Eagle man sentenced

An Eagle man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after a report of reckless driving led to a police chase and shots fired in February.

Steven James, 38, pleaded guilty in July to OWI (third offense), second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police. Additional charges were dismissed.

The incident happened on Highway 67 in the town of Eagle on Feb. 2.

According to police, officers responded to the area near State Highway 67 and 59 after receiving a report of a reckless driver. A vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the report was found, and a traffic stop was initiated – at which point the driver, later identified as James, fled.

An Eagle officer ultimately found the vehicle and initiated a high-risk traffic stop with help from Waukesha County deputies. Police say James failed to comply with commands and fled again – in the direction of an Eagle officer performing traffic control at the scene.

Incident in Town of Eagle

That's when the officer discharged his firearm in the direction of the vehicle. Nobody was struck. James was eventually taken into custody after stop sticks were used.

James was also sentenced to 48 months of extended supervision.