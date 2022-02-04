Expand / Collapse search

Eagle man accused; reckless driving leading to pursuit, police gunfire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Eagle police chase suspect charged

Eagle police chase suspect charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - 38-year-old Steven James of Eagle faces a host of charges after allegedly driving recklessly and causing a police pursuit. James faces the following criminal counts: 

  • Obstructing an officer
  • Attempting to flee or elude an officer (two counts)
  • Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-3rd offense
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety
  • Resisting an officer

The incident happened on Highway 67 in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday, Feb. 2. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to police, officers responded to the area near State Highway 67 and 59 in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday, Feb. 2 after receiving a report of a reckless driver. A vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the report was located, and a traffic stop was initiated, at which point the driver fled.

An Eagle officer ultimately found the vehicle and initiated a high-risk traffic stop with help from Waukesha County deputies.

Steven James

Police say the driver failed to comply with commands and fled again – in the direction of an Eagle officer performing traffic control at the scene.

That's when the officer discharged his firearm in the direction of the vehicle. Nobody was struck.

Incident in Town of Eagle

James was eventually taken into custody after stop sticks were used. 

James made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 4. Cash bond was set at $50,000. James is due back in court for a hearing on Feb. 10. 

MPD detective, officer honored; shot while trying to help others
article

MPD detective, officer honored; shot while trying to help others

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson formally honored the heroism of Milwaukee Police Detective Andy Wilkiewicz in a brief ceremony at the mayor’s office on Friday, Feb. 4.

Maurice Rogers sentenced; 4 years for pursuit, crash in New Berlin
article

Maurice Rogers sentenced; 4 years for pursuit, crash in New Berlin

A Milwaukee County man was sentenced to four years in prison and another four years of extended supervision in Waukesha County court on Thursday, Feb. 3 for an incident that unfolded in New Berlin.

Wauwatosa armed carjacking, police chase, crash; no injuries
article

Wauwatosa armed carjacking, police chase, crash; no injuries

Officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Raymir Circle in Wauwatosa around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Washington County Humane worker's animals killed in hobby farm fire

The Washington County Humane Society is working to help one of its own after a devastating fire that killed a number of the employee's animals. Others are recovering.