Eagle man accused; reckless driving leading to pursuit, police gunfire

38-year-old Steven James of Eagle faces a host of charges after allegedly driving recklessly and causing a police pursuit. James faces the following criminal counts:

Obstructing an officer

Attempting to flee or elude an officer (two counts)

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-3rd offense

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Resisting an officer

The incident happened on Highway 67 in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

According to police, officers responded to the area near State Highway 67 and 59 in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday, Feb. 2 after receiving a report of a reckless driver. A vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the report was located, and a traffic stop was initiated, at which point the driver fled.

An Eagle officer ultimately found the vehicle and initiated a high-risk traffic stop with help from Waukesha County deputies.

Police say the driver failed to comply with commands and fled again – in the direction of an Eagle officer performing traffic control at the scene.

That's when the officer discharged his firearm in the direction of the vehicle. Nobody was struck.

James was eventually taken into custody after stop sticks were used.

James made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 4. Cash bond was set at $50,000. James is due back in court for a hearing on Feb. 10.