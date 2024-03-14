Waukesha County deputy-involved shooting, man dead: sheriff

A Waukesha County deputy-involved shooting left a 39-year-old man, who the sheriff said was armed, dead on Thursday, March 14.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in Eagle. Authorities were dispatched for a report of the man firing rounds outside his home.

When deputies responded, they found the man outside his home on Lower Clarks Park Road with a gun. Sheriff Eric Severson said three deputies were involved in the shooting, and the initial deputy felt his "life was in imminent danger."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Despite life-saving attempts, the 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Severson said it is not yet known if the man fired at law enforcement. No deputies were injured. Severson said there is no further threat to the public.

Law enforcement at County Highway LO and Lower Clarks Park Road, Eagle

Nearby Eagleville Elementary Charter School was placed on lockdown due to the incident, and has since resumed normal school activities.

The deputies involved have experience ranging from five to 25 years.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is the outside agency investigating the incident.