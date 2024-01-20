Eagle Lake ice rescue training, first responders sharpen skills

article

Dozens of first responders met at Eagle Lake to sharpen their ice rescue skills Saturday, Jan. 20.

The recent cold snap has built up ice across the area, but emergency personnel remind everyone that no ice is ever 100% safe.

"In an environment like this, with so many lakes around here – ice fishing and snowmobiling – the risk of having a water rescue is there," said Paris Fire Chief Colin Hennessey. "To stay on top of our skills and be there is huge."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Crews from Kenosha and Racine counties participated in Saturday's training.

Hennessey said the exercise also helps build camaraderie among dive team members.