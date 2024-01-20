Expand / Collapse search

Eagle Lake ice rescue training, first responders sharpen skills

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Ice rescue training on Eagle Lake

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Dozens of first responders met at Eagle Lake to sharpen their ice rescue skills Saturday, Jan. 20.

The recent cold snap has built up ice across the area, but emergency personnel remind everyone that no ice is ever 100% safe.

"In an environment like this, with so many lakes around here – ice fishing and snowmobiling – the risk of having a water rescue is there," said Paris Fire Chief Colin Hennessey. "To stay on top of our skills and be there is huge."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Lake Michigan ice coverage, January cold snap means rapid formation
article

Lake Michigan ice coverage, January cold snap means rapid formation

A record warm December led to a slow start to Lake Michigan ice coverage, but thanks to the recent cold snap, ice coverage has increased.

Crews from Kenosha and Racine counties participated in Saturday's training.

Hennessey said the exercise also helps build camaraderie among dive team members.