E. coli prompts beach closures, North Shore Health Department says

article

The North Shore Health Department on Friday, Aug. 26 announced the closure of three beaches due to excessive E. coli levels.

The health department said testing for E. coli was done at Atwater, Klode and Doctor's Park beaches on Thursday – prompting the closure of those three beaches.

Bacterial levels will be tested again on Monday, Aug. 29 with results the following day. Until then, the health department is advising the public not to swim at the three locations.

To check beaches' health status and advisories across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provides updates on its website.