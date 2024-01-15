Dwyane Wade $3M gift to Marquette; grow literacy, men's basketball

article

Marquette University announced on Monday, Jan. 15 that alumnus and NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has committed to a $3 million gift that will make a major impact on three areas at the university.

A news release says the gift will extend the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program, establish the Wade Scholars and support a new men’s basketball practice facility in a future expansion of the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center.

Growing literacy

Marquette officials say since 2015, the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program, named after Dwyane’s sister, has reduced the "summer slide" in reading achievement among Milwaukee school children.

The program is hosted in the Ralph C. Hartman Literacy and Learning Center.

The summer reading program launched with funding from the Wade’s World Foundation and fundraising continues. Wade and former teammate Travis Diener host an annual Champions for Literacy event to raise additional funds for the program.

Opening doors for all students

A portion of Wade’s gift will establish the Wade Scholars, benefiting low-income, high-achieving students, officials said. Two students per year will receive full room and board scholarships for their first two years on campus. The university’s Student Success initiative has highlighted the importance of living on campus, which allows students to live the full Marquette experience without the educational, psychological, and social ramifications of struggling with housing or commuting.

Benefiting men’s basketball, signature athletic programs

Lastly, the release says Wade is committing a portion of his gift to a future project to expand the university’s Athletic and Human Performance Research Center, which will include a new practice facility for the men’s basketball program. The expansion will free up highly utilized space in the Al McGuire Center for the women’s basketball and volleyball programs, and increase tutoring, advising and study space for all student-athletes. The first phase of the AHPRC opened in 2019. As the university community continues to build momentum in its Time to Rise campaign, donors have expressed a philanthropic interest in supporting the second phase of the AHPRC. The facility remains in the fundraising and development phase.

In recognition of this leadership gift, Marquette will name the men’s basketball practice facility court the Dwyane Wade Court. Marquette Men’s Basketball Head Coach Shaka Smart highlighted Wade’s importance to the culture of the nationally ranked men’s basketball program.