D'Vontaye Mitchell death: Final of 4 men accused appears in court

The final of four men charged with felony murder in the June death of D'Vontaye Mitchell outside a Milwaukee hotel has now appeared in court.

Herbert Williamson made his initial appearance on Sunday, and his cash bond was set at $15,000. The 52-year-old was the last of the four defendants to turn himself in.

Two other men charged in the case – Todd Erickson and Brandon Turner – were in court on Thursday. Their cash bond was set at $50,000 and $30,000, respectively. Devin Johnson-Carson posted $5,000 bond and was released from custody on Saturday after making his initial appearance the previous day.

Cause of death

According to a criminal complaint, on June 30, Mitchell was pan handling outside the Hyatt Regency hotel, ran inside and refused to leave. All four of the men accused in his death rolled the 43-year-old man onto his stomach as they tried to restrain him.

Prosecutors said being on his stomach restricted Mitchell's breathing and caused his death. The medical examiner's office said Mitchell was morbidly obese, had cocaine and meth in his system, and had heart disease – and that Mitchell could have died in that face-down position even if no one applied force.

Additional charges?

An attorney for Mitchell's widow said a hotel employee who hit Mitchell with a broom, as well as a guest who was involved in the incident, should be charged with battery.

"No question there are others who are party to the battery that Mr. Mitchell suffered," Attorney William Sulton said Thursday.