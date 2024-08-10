D'Vontaye Mitchell death: Man accused in murder case posts bond

One of four men charged with felony murder in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell outside a Milwaukee hotel was released from custody on Saturday.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told FOX6 News that Devin Johnson-Carson posted $5,000 bond. He made his initial court appearance on Friday.

Two other men charged in the case – Todd Erickson and Brandon Turner – were in court Thursday. Their cash bond was set at $50,000 and $30,000, respectively. Herbert Williamson, 53, turned himself in on Friday morning; it's unclear if he's appeared in court.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cause of death

According to a criminal complaint, on June 30, Mitchell was pan handling outside the Hyatt Regency hotel, ran inside and refused to leave. All four of the men accused in his death rolled the 43-year-old man onto his stomach as they tried to restrain him.

Prosecutors said being on his stomach restricted Mitchell's breathing and caused his death. The medical examiner's office said Mitchell was morbidly obese, had cocaine and meth in his system, and had heart disease – and that Mitchell could have died in that face-down position even if no one applied force.

Related article

Additional charges?

An attorney for Mitchell's widow said a hotel employee who hit Mitchell with a broom, as well as a guest who was involved in the incident, should be charged with battery.

"No question there are others who are party to the battery that Mr. Mitchell suffered," Attorney William Sulton said Thursday.