D'Vontaye Mitchell death; man charged with murder to appear in court

For weeks, family members have been pushing for charges after the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell.

Now, four are charged with felony murder, and one is getting ready to appear in court.

Court appearance set

60-year-old Todd Erickson was the on-duty security manager for the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee on June 30. Prosecutors say he and three other employees put Mitchell on the ground, which restricted his breathing. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mitchell died by homicide, specifically caused by restraint asphyxia.

Erickson was booked into jail on Wednesday morning, Aug. 7. His attorney and an assistant district attorney appeared in intake court in the afternoon, but his court appearance was pushed back to Thursday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office also said cocaine and methamphetamine were in Mitchell’s system when he died.

Video shows the defendants moved Mitchell from his side to his stomach, and forcibly held him down.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged Erickson, 23-year-old Devin Johnson-Carson, 25-year-old Brandon Turner and 53-year-old Herbert Williamson with causing Mitchell's death.

Court filings say Mitchell was panhandling outside the hotel and later ran inside. When told to leave, he ran to the women's restroom and tried to lock himself inside.

No response

After a struggle, all four defendants turned Mitchell on his stomach, with one calling 911.

By the time police arrived, Mitchell wasn't breathing and had died at the scene.

Court filings say Erickson told investigators he and other security guards at the hotel are not licensed or certified, but the Hyatt did provide them with CPR training.

There was one person involved who hit Mitchell in the legs with a broom, but she has not been charged.

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"It is difficult to read the criminal complaint charging four individuals with felony murder in the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell. It is even more difficult to watch the surveillance video documenting his final moments. The charges outline a confluence of troubling actions and circumstances leading to D’Vontaye’s death.

"I reiterate my call for justice. The accused deserve a fair opportunity to defend themselves, and, at the same time, the family and friends of D’Vontaye Mitchell deserve to have those responsible held to account.

"It is highly likely this death could have been prevented. We owe it to D’Vontaye’s memory to reflect upon and learn from this tragic outcome."