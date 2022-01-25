Dua Lipa at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23

article

Dua Lipa has announced a show at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23 on her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour.

Tickets for the Milwaukee date go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Future Nostalgia Tour, produced by Ceremony London, promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer, will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï.