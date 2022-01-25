Expand / Collapse search

Dua Lipa at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23

By FOX6 News Digital Team
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Dua Lipa attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Dua Lipa has announced a show at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23 on her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour.

Tickets for the Milwaukee date go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com.  

The Future Nostalgia Tour, produced by Ceremony London, promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer, will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï.  

