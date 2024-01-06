Dry January: Milwaukee event toasts non-alcoholic drinks

The Cooperage hosted the third annual "N/A Day" event in Milwaukee on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The toast to non-alcoholic drinks was a celebration for those taking part in Dry January. At the Walker's Point event, people could try unlimited samples of more than 50 non-alcoholic drink products.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Whether it's for a one-month break or just a longstanding lifelong major change, (people) just want to know what's out there," said Tyler Maas, Milwaukee Record co-founder. "I think it's way, way different than it was even five years ago."

The drink lineup included non-alcoholic beer and seltzer, kombucha, mocktails, non-alcoholic wine and spirits, tonics, craft soda, sparkling water, coffee, energy drinks, CBD products and more.