Drunk driving; Milwaukee man pleads no contest, sentenced to jail time

A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Monday, April 24 to 180 days in the Racine County Jail plus one year probation in connection with a drinking while driving episode that happened in July 2022.

During a plea and sentencing hearing on Monday, James Fuerstenau pleaded no contest to a charge of operating while intoxicated (3rd). Four other charges against him, including operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, were dismissed.

Case details

A Racine County sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop on an SUV reported for reckless driving near 7 Mile Road Interstate 41/94 in Caledonia. As deputies approached the SUV, the driver, identified as Fuerstenau, dropped his keys out of the window and got out before being told to do so.

A criminal complaint states deputies smelled the "strong odor" of intoxicants coming from Fuerstenau. Asked if there was a reason for that, Fuerstenau allegedly admitted that he "had a couple after work." In the SUV, deputies found an open can of Four Loko and three open cans of Natural Ice beer. A breathalyzer test found he had a .197 BAC.

The complaint states Fuerstenau was driving on a revoked driver's license due to a prior OWI conviction and had active warrants out for his arrest. He was taken into custody.

Once in custody, per the complaint, Fuerstenau admitted to using cocaine and smoking marijuana earlier in the day, too. He also admitted to drinking what was found in the SUV while he was driving and said: "I was drinking and driving." The complaint also states he told deputies he had been drinking since he was 9 years old and that he "drinks alcohol like it is coffee."