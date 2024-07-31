Drunk driving crash that killed Waukesha man; Oshkosh man sentenced

article

A Fond du Lac County judge sentenced Brian Sippel of Oshkosh on Wednesday, July 31 to 28 years in prison plus an additional 15 years of extended supervision in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed a Waukesha man and seriously injured a woman in January 2023.

Sippel pleaded no contest in January 2024 to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Five other charges against Sippel were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

The crash happened on Highway 151 on the overpass above I-41 on Saturday evening, Jan. 14, 2023 in the Town of Fond du Lac.

Fatal crash on Highway 151 at I-41 in Fond du Lac

Waukesha's Mike Hoffman died in the wreck. Hoffman's wife was seriously injured.

Investigators said Sippel had a .167 BAC (blood alcohol content) at the time of the crash. That is twice the legal limit for driving.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Mike Hoffman’s wife, Julie, and his son, Caleb with college, medical expenses, and day-to-day expenses.

This case was investigated by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.