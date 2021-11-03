Wisconsin's Drug Take Back was largest in US, Kaul says

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday, Nov. 3 announced that during Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 23, Wisconsin collected a total of 57,377 pounds of unwanted medications – the largest Drug Take Back collection in the country.

"Thank you to the folks from across the state who made Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back the most successful in the nation," Kaul said in a news release. "By safely disposing of tens of thousands of pounds of unused and unwanted medications, Wisconsinites have ensured that those medications won’t be diverted for misuse."

Statewide, more than 260 law enforcement agencies participated in Drug Take Back Day, and disposed drugs were collected from drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state.

There are 497 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year-round in Wisconsin at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, visit doseofrealitywi.gov.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink-wrapped and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.

