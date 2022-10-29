Drug Take Back Day in Sussex: 'Protect ourselves'

article

In Sussex, people disposed of unwanted medications on Saturday, Oct 29, as part of Drug Take Back Day.

The Metro Market in Sussex provided a drive-up location where people could dispose of unused medications. Lt. Cory Farrel of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is one of many passionate about Drug Take Back Day.

"This is a great way for people to get rid of them, for people to not have any type of temptation in your house or a possible issue for kids or other family members," said Farrell.

Drug Take Back Day is primarily a preventative measure for the sheriff’s department.

"It’s the intentional overdose to someone intentionally taking too much medication, a kid getting into a medicine cabinet and unintentionally overdosing," said Farrell. "We’ve seen quite a few elderly people who have too much medication and take the wrong (medication) or too many. Getting it out of the house is what would prevent all of that."

Box filled with unwanted medicine

Pharmacist Birgitta Monson said disposing of medicine the proper way will protect people and the environment.

"If you would, say, flush it down the toilet, that’s going back into our water system," said Monson. "We want to make sure we can protect ourselves."

No matter your reason for disposing of your medicine – when in doubt throw it out.

"Just get it out of your house," said Farrell.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said they collected almost 250 pounds of medication Saturday. If you missed the collection, local fire and police departments collect unneeded medications year-round.