Drivers strikes light pole, tree in Milwaukee, 3 injured: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a serious single-vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday, May 27 near 63rd and Florist. It happened at approximately 2:44 a.m.

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle, collided with a light pole and a tree. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries.

A 30-year-old female passenger from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries. A second passenger, a 33-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.