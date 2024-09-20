Drivers beware: I-894 westbound freeway closure for Sept. 20-23

The Brief The westbound lanes of I-894 will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23. The closure is being done so construction crews can mill and pave the 3-mile stretch. A similar closure will take place next weekend – when crews tackle the eastbound lanes.



Drivers who frequent I-894 between the Mitchell and Hales Interchanges should be aware of a freeway closure that will be in effect from Friday night, Sept. 20 through early Monday, Sept. 23.

"Well, I know the weekend commute is going to be really hard," said Angela Smith, a Milwaukee County resident.

All westbound lanes of I-894 from the Mitchell Interchange to the Hale Interchange will be shut down from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday for milling and paving operations. The stretch is approximately three miles long.

"It's good for the economy to a certain extent because everyone is working, but not so much for the driver," said Michael Ryan, a resident.

"The build-up is coming," said Dontau Ransom, a resident. "I think that's why they get it over the weekend because like a lot of people will be off, so traffic might not be, but during the week for sure."

The full I-894 rehabilitation project will involve resurfacing freeway lanes and ramps on I-894 – as well as reconstructing the Loomis Road interchange.

"During these freeway closures, the best detours would be best to use the rest of our freeway system which is I-94 and I-43," said Eric Hanson, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Construction Project Manager.

WisDOT officials say drivers who have to be on that side of town should plan on using Layton Avenue as a detour. Also, drivers should be aware the eastbound lanes of I-894 will be closed Friday, Sept. 27 through Monday, Sept. 30 to mill and pave the eastbound lanes.