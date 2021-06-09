Driver strikes tree in Walworth County, arrested for several traffic crimes

A 35-year-old man from rural Whitewater was arrested on Friday, June 4 following a crash in Walworth County.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, deputies and fire officials responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Millis Road in the Township of Whitewater around 9:10 p.m.

Deputies confirmed a truck had failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree. The driver was identified as Sergio Alvarez, 35, of rural Whitewater.

There were three passengers in the vehicle. All subjects were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

The Whitewater Fire Department treated the driver and occupants for injuries sustained in the crash prior to transport to area hospitals.

Sergio Alvarez was arrested by deputies for several traffic crimes. The following changes have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office:

Operate After Revocation Causing Great Bodily Harm

Operate While Intoxicated 4th Offense

Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device

Alvarez was released from custody on June 7 after posting bond.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Whitewater Fire Department.