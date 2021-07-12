Expand / Collapse search

Driver strikes tree in Milwaukee, 3 passengers seriously injured

By Carla Kakouris
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash near 96th and Nash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Sunday, July 11 near 96th and Nash – close to Ninety-Fifth Street School. It happened around 1:30 p.m. 

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, lost control and struck a tree. The driver along with a 13-year-old male passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

Crash near 96th and Nash in Milwaukee

Other passengers of the vehicle, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries. 

They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment and are all expected to survive. 

 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Explosives thrown at Milwaukee officers: 5 suspects now charged
slideshow

Explosives thrown at Milwaukee officers: 5 suspects now charged

Five persons have been arrested in connection with an incident in which explosives were thrown at police officers, officials say.

Milwaukee invests $13.8M; job readiness and employment
slideshow

Milwaukee invests $13.8M; job readiness and employment

The City of Milwaukee is investing $13.8 million to promote job readiness and employment opportunities, Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Monday, July 12.

Muskego motorcycle ride benefits young burn victims

Riding for a cause, a group of bikers took a chance on the weather and took part in a motorcycle ride Sunday, July 11 to raise money for youth burn victims, impacting kids across Wisconsin.