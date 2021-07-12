Driver strikes tree in Milwaukee, 3 passengers seriously injured

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Sunday, July 11 near 96th and Nash – close to Ninety-Fifth Street School. It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, lost control and struck a tree. The driver along with a 13-year-old male passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash near 96th and Nash in Milwaukee

Other passengers of the vehicle, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries.

They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment and are all expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android