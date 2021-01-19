Driver crashes into utility pole while fleeing from police, 3 in custody

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred Monday, Jan. 18 near 7th and Lincoln. It happened around 10 p.m.

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near S. 9th and Lincoln. The driver fled officers and caused a minor property damage accident to another auto and then careened out of control crashing into a utility pole at S. 7th and Lincoln.

The crash into the utility pole caused extensive damage to the fleeing vehicle, requiring extrication efforts by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel.

Three adult occupants from the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries.