Driver crashes into Milwaukee fire station

A driver crashed into the Milwaukee Fire Department station near Locust and Teutonia Monday night.

MILWAUKEE - A driver crashed into the Milwaukee Fire Department station near Locust and Teutonia Monday night, March 14.

This station was recently shut down after engineers found structural issues with the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It's unclear whether there were any injuries. 

