Driver crashes into building near 11th and Concordia while fleeing from police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police pursuit ends in crash near 11th and Concordia in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, April 22 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. 

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 27th and Townsend around 2:44 a.m. The driver fled before crashing into a building near 11th and Concordia around 2:48 a.m.

No one was injured. 

A man was taken into custody. 

