Driver crashes into building near 11th and Concordia while fleeing from police

One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, April 22 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 27th and Townsend around 2:44 a.m. The driver fled before crashing into a building near 11th and Concordia around 2:48 a.m.

No one was injured.

A man was taken into custody.