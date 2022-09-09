Driver crashes into apartment building while fleeing from police

A driver fleeing from police crashed into an apartment building overnight near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. Following the crash, the driver ran from the scene.

According to police, the pursuit began after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving. The pursuit was canceled after the driver gained distance.

A short time later, officers were flagged down by a citizen who let them know the fleeing driver had crashed into a building.

Driver crashes into apartment building near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are still looking for the driver. No one is in custody but police say there is no danger to the public.

No injuries were reported.