Driver collides with 2 vehicles while fleeing from police, 3 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a three-car crash that happened Thursday, Sept. 30 near Fond du Lac and Capitol. It happened around 11:15 p.m. 

Police say the striking vehicle, containing three occupants, collided with two vehicles while fleeing from the police. The drivers of the two vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

 The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was taken into custody along with the 22-year-old male passenger and a 20-year-old female passenger. 

A firearm was recovered.

