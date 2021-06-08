Expand / Collapse search

Driver arrested for 3rd OWI in Racine County, 6-year-old child in vehicle

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 44-year-old woman from Tennesse was taken into custody Monday night, June 7 for OWI 3rd offense with a child in the vehicle.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 6:30 p.m. a deputy assigned to the Strategic Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop northbound on the interstate for a speed violation; 93 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. 

The operator of the vehicle was identified as a 44-year-old Tennessee resident. Inside the vehicle with the operator was a 6-year-old child. 

The deputy observed numerous indicators of impairment and additionally observed the child to not be secured in a child safety seat. 

The deputy’s investigation coupled with field sobriety testing led to the arrest of the driver for Operating While Intoxicated 3 rd Offense (W/ passenger under 16 years old) which is a Felony. 

The driver provided an on-scene PBT sample with a result of 0.135. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating open intoxicants. 

The driver was transported to the Racine County Jail and is currently being held on $10,000 bond for the following charges: 

  • Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense (W/ passenger under 16 years old)
  •  2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Amaro was also issued numerous traffic citations. 

The minor child was uninjured and released to a local family member.

