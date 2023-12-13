Kenosha school closures; parents react to district's vote

article

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted to close six schools Tuesday night, Dec. 12.

The school board voted to close six of seven schools it had on Tuesday's agenda. Five elementary schools will shut their doors – including Edward Bain School of Language and Art, Jefferson, McKinley, Stocker and Vernon.

Lincoln Middle School will also close – and Washington will move to the Edward Bain School Of Language and Art building. Reuther Central High School will stay open, but it plans to cut some of its staff members.

Now, parents are struggling to figure out the next steps.

The school board's decision to close several schools in the school district will not be easy for people like Koerri Elijah.

"I was disappointed," Elijah said. "My children’s mother, she’s in an administrative position, which is more than likely going to be eliminated."

With two kids, Elijah worries about the future of their education.

Koerri Elijah

"We actually co-parent, so it’s going to be rough on both of us," Elijah said.

These closures force students to consolidate with other schools. Some are several miles away from their homes.

"If a child is over two miles from their boundary school, the district will provide transportation: a city bus pass," Elijah said. "These are middle schoolers."

Many parents say they do not have a way to get their kids to those schools.

"The closest school to us is a mile and a half away," Elijah said. "And a mile and a half away is a really long way for a sixth grader to walk."

As parents struggle with uncertainty, they agree that one thing is clear.

"Education is paramount," Elijah said. "They did not have to close this school. I think it was the easy option."

The school board said the closures and staff cuts will save the district $8 million of its $15 million budget deficit.