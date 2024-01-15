MLK Day service project brings art to schools

More than 250 volunteers gave their time to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15.

They gathered at Lloyd Barbee Montessori School, taking part in a service project to refresh the school by painting murals.

City leaders say the day is about putting an emphasis on local schools.

"It's an opportunity to come into an MPS school and beautify it, so the windows, doors and walls match the joy and love our scholars show up with every day of learning," said City Year Milwaukee Executive Director Stephanie Maney-Hartlaub.

Each year, city leaders work with staff and volunteers on a service project to benefit one of their school partners.