Dr. David Toy, WWII vet, receives Chinese American medal

A World War II veteran received long-overdue recognition Wednesday, July 7, honored with the Chinese American World War II Congressional Gold Medal.

"Since the American Revolution, Congress has commissioned gold medals as its highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions," said Josh Gaidosh, former Waukesha County Veterans Services officer. "Today, we are all here, gathered together, to bestow this honor on Dr. David Toy."

Dr. Toy, a Chinese American who served during World War II as an Army technician in the Signal Corps received the medal from Senator Tammy Baldwin.

"I’m elated. I am pleased," said Dr. Toy. "It was quite an honor to have the senator present me with that medal."

It was an acknowledgment of service decades in making.

"For that, we owe you a great deal of gratitude," said Gaidosh. "Thank you, Dr. Toy."

Dr. Toy said he was just doing what he felt was the right thing, and he hopes others will follow suit.

"Ever since I was in pre-school, pledge allegiance to the flag, sing the national anthem and do what you could for your fellow man," said Dr. Toy.

Dr. Toy, thank you for your service.