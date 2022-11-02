Downtown Waukesha hosts 'Night of Lights' Friday, Dec. 2
WAUKESHA, Wis. - You are invited to kick off the holiday season in downtown Waukesha with the "Night of Lights," hosted by The Waukesha Downtown Business Association, City of Waukesha Chamber
of Commerce, and the City of Waukesha. The Night of Lights will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Night of Lights includes:
- Tree Lighting - 5:30 p.m.: Start the night outside the Rotunda (235 W. Broadway) with hot chocolate, music, the lighting of the Downtown Christmas tree, and a glimpse at Santa.
- Lantern Stroll & Caroling - 6 p.m.: The night continues as we follow Santa from the Rotunda down to the river with a lantern walk. Along the short walk enjoy some caroling outside of the downtown businesses. Make sure to bring along a lantern from home or purchase one at the tree lighting (limited quantities available).
- Walk of Lights Lighting Ceremony - 6:30 p.m.: The night wraps up with the lighting of the Walk of Lights powered by WaterStone Bank along Riverfront Street (23 Riverfront St). Stick around after the lights are on for treats, giveaways (including a Walk of Lights ornament), and the chance to meet Santa.
More information on the event can be found on the city’s website.