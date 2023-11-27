Downtown Waukesha 'Night of Lights' set for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

article

Waukesha officials announced on Monday, Nov. 27 that the city will kick off the holiday season at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 with its "Night of Lights."

A news release says "Night of Lights" is hosted by The Waukesha Downtown Business Association, City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Waukesha.

"Night of Lights" includes:

Tree Lighting - 5:30 p.m. - Start the night outside the Rotunda (235 W. Broadway) with hot chocolate, music, the lighting of the Downtown Christmas tree, and a glimpse at Santa!

Lantern Stroll & Caroling - The night continues as we follow Santa from the Rotunda down to the river with a lantern walk. Along the short walk enjoy some caroling outside of our downtownbusinesses. Make sure to bring along a lantern from home or purchase one at the tree lighting (limited quantities available).

Walk of Lights Lighting Ceremony - 6:15 p.m. - The night wraps up with the lighting of the Walk of Lights along Riverfront Street (23 Riverfront St). Stick around after the lights are on for treats, giveaways (including a free Walk of Lights ornament), and the chance to meet Santa!

More information on the event can be found on the City of Waukesha website.

