Downtown Milwaukee shooting; 2 dead, 3 wounded

article

The Brief Five people were shot in downtown Milwaukee early Saturday. One person died at the scene near Water and Michigan. Another died at a hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Five people were shot in downtown Milwaukee early Saturday. Two of them died, while three others were wounded.

Water and Michigan

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight near Water and Michigan. Milwaukee police said a 52-year-old died at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Four other people – ages 30, 32, 34 and 39 – were taken to a hospital for what police initially described as non-fatal injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said one of those four people later died.

Featured article

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting. MPD said investigators are looking for whoever is responsible.

What they're saying:

In a statement about recent violence in the downtown entertainment area, MPD said:

"Recently, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has responded to violent incidents in our downtown entertainment district area in the 600 block of N. Water Street, including a quintuple shooting that occurred early this morning.

"MPD has been proactively working with our intergovernmental partners including the Common Council and the City Attorney’s Office to address these issues.

"MPD is dedicated to working with our elected officials, our public safety partners and the community to cultivate a safe environment for everyone to enjoy our city especially during this summer.

"MPD asks that we all do better at resolving conflict without resorting to gun violence. MPD will not tolerate violent behavior in our city and will hold those who engage in violence accountable."

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.