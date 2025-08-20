Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park ribbon cutting; Riverwalk landscape reshaped

The Brief The new Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park opened to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 20. It is located at 103 W. Clybourn Street in Milwaukee. The dog park features more than 23,000 square-feet of community space including fenced-in exercise areas for small and large dogs, water stations, and a new riverwalk segment.



The Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park marked its grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and "Yappy Hour" celebration to follow.

Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park grand opening

What we know:

A news release says the dog park development was a collaborative effort led by BID #21 and BID #2. It was made possible by support from the Milwaukee community, public officials, leaders in business and thousands of donors.

The Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park is located at 103 W. Clybourn Street and features more than 23,000 square feet of community space including fenced-in exercise areas for small and large dogs, water stations, and a new Riverwalk segment.

Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park

The title sponsor, Fromm Family Foods, played a crucial role in supporting this initiative both with funding and development, and led the brand to begin development on the adjacent parcel of land which will be home to the new Foxtown Landing, distillery, pub, restaurant, cocktail lounge and ballroom event center, slated to open in early 2027.

Backers of the dog park

Dig deeper:

In addition to Fromm Family Foods, the dog park was made possible by the support of a unique group of sponsors and public sector partners including The Milwaukee Admirals, 1 Berghammer Construction, WE Energies, BMO, Veolia, Off Leash K9 Training, LLC, and other businesses, as well as thousands of individuals who pledged support.

Public partners include the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Milwaukee County, and the City of Milwaukee.

Purchase dog park pass

What you can do:

The new Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park operating hours will be Monday-Sunday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Similar to other Milwaukee County facilities, the new downtown location requires a Milwaukee County dog park pass that can be purchased on the county's website.