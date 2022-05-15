Downtown Milwaukee curfew for 2nd night, no citations Saturday

A limited curfew for people under 21 will again be in place Sunday night, May 15, in Milwaukee, starting at 11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks' season might be over, but that doesn't end the push to make downtown a safer place.

From packed on Friday to empty on Sunday, there was a stark difference in the Deer District as the Bucks tried to hold on vs. the Celtics in Boston in Game 7.

"We walked in, and literally, the first thing we said was, ‘This is so sad,'" said Caleb Adams. "It should be full!"

The Game 7 watch party was canceled. The Bucks said they made the decision so police could focus on investigating what happened Friday.

In the hours following Game 6, 21 people were injured in three shootings in the neighborhood around Fiserv Forum.

"It was scary, I’m not going to lie!" said Colleen Mayberry, Good City Brewing taproom manager.

While the watch party was canceled, the businesses in the Deer District were open, but only 15 minutes before tip, there wasn't a single customer inside Good City.

"It’s a major detriment to us without having something going on down here, but we’ll get through it," said Mayberry.

A few dozen people watched the game from the Deer District Beer Garden. Several security guards stood by all game.

After a disappointing ending, the Bucks' organization now has a year to plan before another playoff run. Both fans and business leaders hope that plan includes a packed plaza again.

"Don’t hesitate to come back down here," said Mayberry. "It’s a safe space. It really is."

"It’s just devastating. I mean this is like, literally, this is Milwaukee out here," said Jack Albrecht. "This is like, everything to us."

Even with the Bucks' loss, there will still be that emergency curfew starting at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Milwaukee police said no citations were issued Saturday night, and the downtown area was "peaceful and uneventful."