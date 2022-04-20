Downtown Milwaukee car thefts, break-ins an 'epidemic,' police say

Downtown Milwaukee car thefts and break-ins have been described by a Milwaukee police captain as an "epidemic," especially around Fiserv Forum, and MPD is increasing patrols to try to curb the problem.

As Bucks fans ventured into the Deer District Sunday afternoon to watch the NBA champions defend their title in Game 1 against the Bulls, the statistics Milwaukee police are paying attention to happened off the court.

"Five, 10 years ago, somebody might steal a car and joyride that car for the better part of a day," said MPD Captain James Campbell. "We're seeing people steal four, five, six cars in the course of a day and take short joyrides and then steal another vehicle."

Campbell is the District 1 commander, covering downtown. All weekend, Milwaukee police responded to nine stolen vehicle calls and 17 vehicle break-ins just in the Fiserv Forum area, some of which happened during the game.

"It's a much bigger problem than just a police problem," said Campbell.

Police are trying to adapt. In a Wednesday night crime and safety meeting, Campbell said more officers are patrolling parking areas, searching for suspicious activity, especially around Kias and Hyundais because those cars have proven easier to steal.

"It's going out on social media, and kids are doing it at an alarming rate," said Campbell.

Still, Campbell said owners of those vehicles should rely on older technology like a steering wheel lock to protect themselves.

"Obviously, it's 1990s technology, and it may come with a Zima and an Eddie Bauer pullover if you buy it but it's something that really, all joking aside, is one of the biggest deterrents that we can have," said Campbell.

Campbell said officers are also building case profiles for thieves stealing multiple cars. The hope is by finding high-volume offenders, the district attorney's office will have a stronger case to prosecute.