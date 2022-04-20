Expand / Collapse search

Beloit robbery; $5K reward for info leading to suspects' capture

BELOIT, Wis. - The Milwaukee Field Office of the FBI announced on Wednesday, April 20 a $5,000 reward as agents try to identify two suspects believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of a grocery store in Beloit.

Officials said the crime happened on the afternoon of Jan. 22. Two unidentified armed suspects robbed Vera’s Groceries on Henry Avenue in Beloit.

The suspects are described as follows: 

  • Suspect #1: Male, white, 18-24 years old, weighing approximately 130 pounds, and 5’1" to 5’5" tall. Dressed in black hooded sweatshirt/jacket with the hood up, a black facemask, blue jeans, and black shoes.
  • Suspect #2: Male, Black, 18-24 years old, weighing approximately 170 pounds, and 5’10" to 6’2" tall. Dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black facemask, gray gloves, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Officials say these suspects are considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.

