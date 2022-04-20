Woodman's crab leg theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole crab legs from Woodman's on Tuesday, April 19.

Police said the suspect, described as a Black female, took $83.98 worth of crab legs from the store around 1:25 p.m. She was driving a black Ford sedan with no license plates displayed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700 or email nholsbo@menomonee-falls.org.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News