Woodman's crab leg theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Woodman's crab leg theft suspect (Courtesy: MFPD)

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole crab legs from Woodman's on Tuesday, April 19.

Police said the suspect, described as a Black female, took $83.98 worth of crab legs from the store around 1:25 p.m. She was driving a black Ford sedan with no license plates displayed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700 or email nholsbo@menomonee-falls.org.

