Downtown Milwaukee armed robbery, victim pepper-sprayed

A person was pepper-sprayed during a robbery in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 1.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, it happened at about 4:51 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells St.

The two suspects left the business without paying, and when the victim approached them, suspect #1 pepper-sprayed them. Both suspects fled on foot.

They are both described as 16-to-17-year-old African American women, both about 5' 6" and about 90-110 lbs.

Suspect #1 was last seen wearing a black full-length coat with black fur on the hood, black Adidas track pants with three white lines on the side of the legs with white Crocs. She was the person who used the pepper spray.

Suspect #2 was last seen wearing a black waist-length North Face jacket with hood, light colored blue jeans and black Crocs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.

